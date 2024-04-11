Actor Carlo Radebe is allegedly destitute and struggling to make ends meet.
A close friend of the former Generations star, Mauritz Neethling, took to his Facebook timeline recently to plead with Mzansi to help Carlo.
Neethling revealed since Covid-19 had affected the arts industry the veteran actor had lost his livelihood and been evicted from his former residence and was staying on a remote smallholding outside Johannesburg.
“I would like to appeal to your kindheartedness to help a friend who is currently not able to help himself and finds himself in a dark and hopeless situation. Carlo Radebe, well known South African actor, voice artist and thespian is in desperate need of some assistance. As for many of us, Covid-19 was a really difficult time, especially for those working in the arts and film and television industry. Unfortunately for Carlo he has not been able to get back on his feet and finds himself in a situation where he is struggling to sustain himself,” he said.
Neethling asked that airtime, accommodation or monetary donations be provided to the artist for him to get back on his feet.
“Relying on a government grant of only R350 per month you can understand that this is no way to afford him the means to get himself out there and back on casting agents' radars and to let him send video audition clips, let alone to feed himself or even take phone calls or have data to send or receive emails. I ask (with his permission) that you find it in your heart to help in whatever way or form you can.”
TshisaLIVE has reached out to Carlo for comment. Any update will be included once received.
Former 'Generations' star Carlo Radebe allegedly down and out
"Relying on a government grant of only R350 per month you can understand that this is no way to afford him the means to get himself out there."
