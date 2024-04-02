‘I will always be ashamed and sorry’ - Bravo B on his inappropriate comments on #BBMzansi

Lindokuhle “Bravo B” Nsele has acknowledged his wrongs broadcast on Big Brother Mzansi: S'ya Mosha.
The reality TV star was the first contestant to be disqualified from the competition after he suggested he wanted to engage in sexual intercourse with a housemate because they were under the influence.
“We do not condone acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take gender-based violence (GBV) seriously,” the show said after the incident.
The 26-year-old food vendor from KwaZulu-Natal reflected on the incident and how it affected his life.
“I keep watching that video, I keep trying to understand what was going on. As much as I can say whatever I say, it's a bad video. I think it's something I have to live with. That was a disgrace. I wish I knew much about GBV and stuff,” he said during his interview on Engineer Your Life.
Bravo B said he was looking to move on with his life and was available for opportunities in the entertainment space.
“I will always be ashamed and sorry. But I'm not going to spend my life explaining to everyone. It's a mistake and I learnt it. I lost a lot from this. I lost a job.”
