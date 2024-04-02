Politicians are targeting churches to campaign for the May 29 elections.
Many churches have turned into electioneering battlegrounds as political party leaders try to convince prospective voters to choose them when they cast their ballots.
Some South Africans have labelled these church visits as opportunistic, accusing politicians of taking advantage of the church to gain votes, because during non-election periods the churches often fall by the wayside.
President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the Good Friday service at the Eagle Church in Mangaung, Bloemfontein, on Friday as part of the ANC’s Easter campaign programme. He asked the congregation to pray for the government, for peaceful elections and the Electoral Commission of South Africa.
Addressing congregants at the 10am service Ramaphosa said: “We are here to say we would like the church to pray to strengthen the work we are doing. The second part of what brings us here is that we should pray for peaceful elections.”
Ramaphosa’s predecessor, Jacob Zuma, visited the church of popular “apostle” Moosa Joshua Mohlala in Philippi, Cape Town, for a service themed “prophetic pillowcase” earlier in March. The former president received a warm welcome at the church and was given a special chair. He also had a white fluffy carpet laid out for him on the stage.
The DA in KwaZulu-Natal, led by provincial leader Francois Rodgers, attended Newholmes Christian Fellowship Church in Northdale on Friday.
“We are happy with what we have on the ground. For the first time we have two provincial campaigns. One is that of the premier [candidate] run by uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas and then there is the provincial leader’s campaign,” he said.
POLL | Do politicians only remember the importance of churches during elections?
Image: 123RF/PHARTISAN
Politicians are targeting churches to campaign for the May 29 elections.
Many churches have turned into electioneering battlegrounds as political party leaders try to convince prospective voters to choose them when they cast their ballots.
Some South Africans have labelled these church visits as opportunistic, accusing politicians of taking advantage of the church to gain votes, because during non-election periods the churches often fall by the wayside.
President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the Good Friday service at the Eagle Church in Mangaung, Bloemfontein, on Friday as part of the ANC’s Easter campaign programme. He asked the congregation to pray for the government, for peaceful elections and the Electoral Commission of South Africa.
Addressing congregants at the 10am service Ramaphosa said: “We are here to say we would like the church to pray to strengthen the work we are doing. The second part of what brings us here is that we should pray for peaceful elections.”
Ramaphosa’s predecessor, Jacob Zuma, visited the church of popular “apostle” Moosa Joshua Mohlala in Philippi, Cape Town, for a service themed “prophetic pillowcase” earlier in March. The former president received a warm welcome at the church and was given a special chair. He also had a white fluffy carpet laid out for him on the stage.
The DA in KwaZulu-Natal, led by provincial leader Francois Rodgers, attended Newholmes Christian Fellowship Church in Northdale on Friday.
“We are happy with what we have on the ground. For the first time we have two provincial campaigns. One is that of the premier [candidate] run by uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas and then there is the provincial leader’s campaign,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News