Easter egg hunts & family gatherings: How Mzansi stars are celebrating Easter weekend

There's so much to love about Easter — the extra-long weekend, the trips away, time spent with family and friends, braais and, of course, chocolate.
Some of Mzansi’s celebs share what they have planned for the Easter weekend:
Carol Ofori, television and radio personality
This year, Carol Ofori is celebrating the Easter weekend with those near to her in Johannesburg.
“I am going to be in Johannesburg for Easter this year and we are going to be doing Easter egg hunts and visiting some restaurants in and around the city,” Carol said.
“For us, Good Friday and Easter Sunday is church time. We go to church, observe what the meaning of the day is and then all get together and have lunch as a family. I also plan to spend as much time with my sister and her family, as well as my parents, before heading back to Durban towards the end of the long weekend.”
Alex Jay, Jacaranda FM radio personality
“My Easter weekend will see me working and standing in on Breakfast with Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM. This is such a great family time, and I love hanging out with everyone on air, and then heading home to hang out with my family.” Alex said.
“That is what this time of year means to me. I will, of course, also be spending quality time with Quincy, my Beagle, and as long as you can keep the Easter eggs away from him, you know it’s going to be a good one.”
Marc Lottering, comedian
For local comedian Marc Lottering, the long weekend will see him perform his critically acclaimed new stand-up show ‘So I Wrote That Musical’ at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees in Oudtshoorn. Marc, who is also set to be honoured with the Hall Of Fame award at the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards next month, jokes that he will also continue to pray for people who say ‘PIKKEL FISH’ instead of pickled fish.
DJ Sabby, radio personality
“I still feel like I’m a new dad and with holidays, there’s a sense of excitement in the air about the fact that my child is not going to go to school and I get to spend some more time with him. But, every holiday has a true or real meaning behind it and I think the ethos of that needs to always be honoured.” Sabby explains.
“Growing up in a Christian home, I think it’s very important that my son understands the meaning behind the Easter holidays. This has become a very exciting moment for me. There’s a moment of learning and a moment of being together as a family. Easter has become a time when we are creating our tradition as a family around this time of year. This time of year is about learning, and realising what it means for us and what it means for society. Happy Easter holidays to you all!”
Kim Jayde, media personality and businesswoman
“The most important thing to me in life is my family. I’ve built my own little family in Joburg, so I plan on having Sunday lunch with my boyfriend and a few friends. That’s what true happiness is — being surrounded by people you love.”
Easter egg hunts & family gatherings: How Mzansi stars are celebrating Easter weekend
Entertainment
Image: Supplied/Wakhe
