NMB GIG GUIDE | Host of activities on offer — from music to quilting

BRASS CONGRESS
Join Nelson Mandela University for the Brass Congress at the music department from April 25-28, presented in collaboration with the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra.
The congress features international tuba artist and associate professor of tuba and euphonium at the University of Missouri, Jarret McCourt.
The event is open to brass players, teachers, enthusiasts, community musicians and amateur and professional musicians of all levels.
Immerse yourself in a series of engaging sessions from 3-6pm on April 25, 2-6pm on April 26, and 9am to 5pm on April 27, covering topics like ensemble playing, instrument maintenance, breathing for brass playing, warm-ups, routines and masterclasses and workshops.
The congress culminates in a concert on April 28 at 6pm at the south campus auditorium, featuring McCourt.
Participants will also receive a complimentary ticket to the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra's “Friends in Low Places” concert on April 28 at the Feather Market Centre, where McCourt will perform Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra in F Minor.
The cost is R300 a person.
Bookings: George at george.foster@mandela.ac.za by April 12.
CLARINET CONFESSIONS
NMU’s Department of Music and Performing Arts presents “Clarinet Confessions” in partnership with the Uebel Company, Lee Gold Music and the SASMT Gqeberha Centre.
On April 3, there will be a maintenance workshop and exhibition at the Moffett on Main retail centre from 2-4pm. Entrance is free.
On April 4, there will be a Lunch Hour Concert with Heidri Faber from 1-1.50pm at the south campus auditorium. Tickets available through Quicket.
From 2-2.3pm, there will be a Uebel exhibition and demonstration, where clarinets can be tested.
From 2.30-3pm, enjoy a clarinet session and Q&A with a guest artist, and from 3-4.30pm, a public masterclass.
DIABETES MEETINGS
The Malabar Wellness Group will meet on April 8 at 7pm at the Malabar Community Centre Minor Hall in Haworthia Drive.
Clive Burke will speak on “Diabetes — It’s a Family Affair”.
Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491
The Springdale Wellness Group will meet on April 9 at 7pm at the Gospel Hall on the corner of Geldenhuys and Olympia streets.
The speaker is Aldrin Munnick on “My Diabetes Journey”.
Inquiries: Burke, 083-500-9394
The Gqeberha branch will meet on April 10 at 7.30pm at the Caritas Service Centre, Newton Park.
Diabetes coach Kevin Stead will speak on “Different Aspects of Diabetes”.
Inquiries: Martin or Elizabeth, 082-579-9059 or 041-367-2810
QUILTERS’ GUILD
The Dias Quilters’ Guild will hold its monthly meeting on April 6 at 1.30pm at Victoria Park Grey Primary School.
Visitors are welcome.
There is an entrance fee of R25 for members, and R45 for visitors.
Inquiries: Anna-Marth, 083-419-3081
FETE
There will be a fete on April 6 from 8am to 1.30pm at De Duin Church on the corner of La Roche Drive and Schafer Road, Humewood.
There will be plenty of stalls selling clothing, books, art, bric-a-brac, cakes and more.
BOOT SALE
The Forest Hill community will host special boot sales on April 7, 14 and 21, where children are invited to host their own stalls.
This will take place at Clover Crescent (open ground near Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital) from 7am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077
Weekender
NMB GIG GUIDE | Host of activities on offer — from music to quilting
Image: SUPPLIED
Weekender
