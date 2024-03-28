What to expect from the 'bigger, bolder' 2024 Splash Festival

The stellar line-up, put together in partnership with the NMBM arts and culture sub-directorate, includes young up-and-coming artists and more experienced musicians with an established following in the city.

Well-known names in comedy (think Fabbri and Kurt Schoonraad) and music (Cairo CPT, Emo Adams and J'Something) will also be performing.

Savour local flavours and sips

Along with his musical talents, J’Something will be delighting festival goers with his cooking skills.

The Mi Casa frontman and cookbook author and fellow celebrity chef Siba Mtongana will host mouthwatering cookery demos in the SPAR “We're for Flavours” Tent, with the support of a team of sous chefs from the Capsicum Culinary Institute and The International Hotel School.

Nelson Mandela Bay’s culinary skills will also be on full display in the Coca-Cola Food Truck Court. Set up beneath a 300m2 stretch tent in the Kings Beach parking lot, it offers a choice of street food and sweet delights from 35 different vendors, plus a stage set up for food-fuelled entertainment.

Next head over to the Beer & Wine Tent, where you can savour the sips of local brewers and distillers while keeping it classy — no unruly business here, just good times and great vibes.

Cheer sports teams to victory

The Galaxy Bingo Beach Arena — a major drawcard introduced in 2023 — returns with a spectacular line-up of action-packed fun.

This includes playing host to the Volleyball SA (VSA) Splash Festival Beach Volleyball Tournament and the Fairview Action Arena King of Fives Beach Soccer tournament. Both events will see local teams competing over three days for prize money and glory.

Local artists showcase their wares

The Splash Festival's Craft Market isn't just about shopping; it's about celebrating the talented people of the Eastern Cape's creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

There'll be a vibrant array of handcrafted treasures on offer — including those produced by artisans who were specially selected to exhibit their wares in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Bay Art Museum.

This is your opportunity not just to purchase stunning handmade goods, but to help nurture local businesses and promote economic resilience right here in Nelson Mandela Bay.

So, what are you waiting for? Make plans with the fam or your squad and get ready to enjoy an incredible Easter weekend at the 2024 Splash Festival, proudly presented by NMBM and SPAR.

For more information, visit the Splash Festival page on Facebook.

This article was sponsored by Soul Good.