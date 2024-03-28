Nelson Mandela Bay dancer’s ‘Beyoncé fierce’ moves take flight to New York
Nthabiseng Chamisa has never had professional dance lessons but now she’s preparing to audition for Tyler Perry
She volunteers her time teaching children and leads the dance ministry at church — now Nthabiseng Chamisa’s “Beyoncé fierce” moves have landed her an opportunity in New York to audition for industry giant Tyler Perry.
The 26-year-old Gqeberha resident started dancing with the drum-majorettes team when she was in preschool, but never went for professional dance lessons...
