AT THE BEACH | Always stoked to be in the water

Still waters run deep.
I looked up the definition of this proverb in the Oxford dictionary and it says “a quiet or placid manner may conceal a passionate nature”.
I think this is true about my friend Kiraan Pillay, 42. He is not keen on the limelight and a public platform is not a comfortable space for him.
It took some convincing to get this story but because we have been friends for some time through surfing and fishing, he obliged.
Long-time friend and Buffalo City provincial surfer Zaheer Bhyat says of Kiraan: “He doesn’t give up, from keeping his spaces neat to pushing his limits to excel on his SUP [standup paddleboard].
“He practised for a while on the river before venturing into the ocean.
“Recently, on a surf trip I have seen him smash from 6 foot to 1 foot on his SUP.
“He has got the ability to make the provincial, perhaps even national team soon.”
I had the good fortune last week to catch up with Kiraan for a cup of Masala-flavoured chai tea.
Delightful, and I have to agree with Zaheer: Kiraan is a very tidy guy and I am a little jealous of how he looks after his surfing and fishing equipment.
My garage looks a bit like an angry two-year-old on a sugar rush lives here.
Kiraan is a measured, intentional, present and smart guy.
He has spent some time at a meditation retreat in India and his character and demeanour speak of it.
He has a warm smile when he engages with you and even in his passion for fishing or surfing, he carries a spirit of calm with him, and a cup of tea in his presence is a special pleasure.
It seems to me Kiraan has been a sportsman forever. His health and athleticism shine.
Many years of hockey and surfing, though, appear to have taxed his back.
The area around the L5 and S1 became compromised and needed three surgeries. Those who have sciatica will know what I am talking about.
He found himself landlocked for some years and this might be what precipitated the meditation retreat.
Constant encouragement from Zaheer got him back in the surf, along with help from Springbok SUP champion Jethro Johnson.
Impacted by rugby in his younger years and perhaps a bicycle accident or two, Jethro also has lower back issues.
He found he could get back into the water on a SUP.
Lying on a surfboard with an arched back while paddling seems to get us all in the end.
On a SUP you are already standing and quads, core and back become very strong.
Kiraan is loving his new SUP game and being back in the water is a significant joy.
Currently, Kiraan is riding an 8’8” x 30.5” x 4.5” Zeal. His other board is 7’11”, which is crazy short for a SUP.
About two weeks ago, I saw a SUP surfer out the back of Nahoon Reef. I could not figure out who it was.
I was thinking Steve Cook or Jethro? The board looked familiar.
It turned out to be Kiraan on an ex-Jethro Johnson board and he was ripping.
I asked Jethro what he thought about Kiraan on the SUP.
“He is super-keen. ‘How do I do this? How do I do that?’ — he asks me all the time.
“He is always stoked to be in the water.
“He is going to come to the SA Champs in July this year. He just does not know it yet,” Jethro said.
It sounds like Jethro and Zaheer are in agreement.
Kiraan is going places with his SUP. He comes from an extremely sporting family and from what I have seen, he is good for it.
That looks like three endorsements.
Keep up the training Kiraan. Meditate on that. Thanks for the tea.
AT THE BEACH | Always stoked to be in the water
Kiraan Pillay is going places with his standup paddleboard
Image: SUPPLIED
Weekender
