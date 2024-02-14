MacG's comments about Tyla's Grammy win have landed him in hot water with X scores.
In a recent Podcast and Chill episode, MacG implied the singer was not as talented as Msaki and was where she was because she had a hardworking team.
“Shoutout to Tyla's team. What they are doing with Tyla is amazing. Imagine if they were working for someone who is really talented what they could do?” he said.
Fans took to social media to react to his comments. Many defended Tyla and some lambasted MacG for comments he made about artists in the industry.
“I’ve been with Tyla in studio. From a producer to a vocalist she is one of the most sonically charismatic artists I’ve ever seen write and compose melodies. She is a beast of a perfectionist also, which makes her 5-star talent,” Prince Kaybee wrote.
“But someone who is just a consumer and not a music maker holds a certain bias to what they like and that shouldn’t discredit Tyla’s talent because you prefer someone else, but like I said, consumers are biased.”
Siv Ngesi also responded to his claims, writing; “He is out of line.”
Read the X posts below:
‘He is out of line’ — X scores react to MacG’s snarky comment about Tyla
