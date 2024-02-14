Former Rhythm City actress Pam Andrews got candid about the things she did when seeking validation from others.
Taking to her social media timeline recently, Pam said she would pull all the stops to make sure she was the centre of attention.
“Wherever I went I wanted everyone to look at me, and I made sure everyone was looking at me. I was loud, I was very obnoxious. I was wearing these crazy outfits, not this muffin thing that's going on here, thank you to my child,” she said.
“I was wearing very short skirts. I looked like slut. Everywhere I went, I made it a mission that I would get attention even if I went to the shop to buy food. So stupid.”
Pam said she was working through it with therapy.
“At the time that made me happy, and today we are working on things with therapy. That was probably a lot of childhood stuff I hadn't dealt with. I was looking for validation from other people.”
‘I was looking for validation from other people’ — Pam Andrews on ditching her provocative ways
Image: Instagram/ Pam Andrews
