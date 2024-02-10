After years of speculation about the relationship between rapper Cassper Nyovest and his baby’s mother, Thobeka, the rapper finally confirmed the rumours of their break-up.
In a recent sit-down with podcaster Mpoomy Ledwaba, the Siyathandana hit maker revealed that his promiscuity ended their relationship two years ago.
“I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up. I’ve been single for two years, by the way. We broke up because I hurt her. And then I just carried on living this life. She got saved, which is so beautiful, but then it became more hectic, because now she is looking at me like: ‘This is the father of my child?’” he said.
“I was messing up. I did not have a female friend that I would just keep as a friend. Even in my mind, even if nothing happened. I was bad. I was really bad, and I didn't realise how wrong it was.”
In 2020, Cassper and Thobeka welcomed their first child together into the world. And while they both prefer to lead a private life, Cassper has publicly expressed his gratitude to her for the impact she had on his life.
“I don’t even have the words. You gave me the most perfect son in the world. I used to joke about how he was going to be exactly like me, but to see him growing into it is scary. You’re doing such a great job and raising the hell out of this dude, and I will love you forever because of that.
“I know me and dude cause you a lot of trouble, but we appreciate you a lot, and we talk about it all the time in our DMCs. He be like: ‘Daddy, mommy’s biting me’, which actually means: ‘Save me from this evil woman!’ LOL. Real talk, all the love and appreciation BM! Forever.”
‘I've been single for two years’ — Cassper Nyovest confirms break-up with his baby’s mother
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
