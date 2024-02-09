K Naomi is another celebrity who recently launched a YouTube channel, where she shares content about her motherhood journey and career
“I will share a lot of what I enjoy doing, which is lifestyle — from fashion to beauty, music, to anything creative or [which] allows me to be creative. This is the BTH [behind the scenes] into what makes the K Naomi brand. I started the page to give people more insight into what I do,” she said.
The media personality rose to prominence after her stint on the Top Entertainment magazine show in 2012 and fans have been itching to see more of her on screen.
The transitions in her personal life and career as a mother, wife and social media content creator have had her fans asking for more and she said while she is excited to get back on camera, she is also nervous to display it all.
“I am nervous because this is a first for me, but I am excited because this is out of my comfort zone. I know you guys are going to get the content you have been asking for. This is the place to be.”
'There's so much of me I want to introduce you guys to' — Ayanda Thabethe launches YouTube channel
Ayanda Thabethe is ready to give fans a glimpse into her life as she launches her YouTube channel.
The media personality shared the first episode speaking about what people can expect from her, saying this is a platform where she will share things that make life easy for her every month.
“We're going to have guests on the show. I want to take the show slowly, organic. Make sure you guys find things useful that I use. I am a new mom and there are things I have found to be useful when you have babies, and I'm a girl about fashion, I'm a girl about presenting, I'm a girl about her home life,” she said.
“There's so much to me I want to introduce you guys to and let you get in on who I am and what I love using.”
