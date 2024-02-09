×

Leisure

LISTEN | From Tyla winning a Grammy to MacG hurling insults at Maphorisa — top stories of the week

10 February 2024
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment
Siphosethu ‘‘Sammy M’ Mxunyelwa, Tyla and MacG made headlines these week.
Image: Supplied/ David Swanson/Reuters

Apart from giving you the hottest scoops on a daily basis, TshisaLIVE has a podcast feature where you can catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week, adding commentary from journalists and voices from your faves.

Join the discussion:

Here's a peek at the top stories that made headlines this week:

Mobi Dixon involved in car accident 

Mobi has been hospitalised after surviving a near-fatal car accident.

The DJ and producer’s team shared a statement on his timeline revealing he was receiving the best medical care. 

MacG calls out Maphorisa for being a 'greedy vampire'

MacG has taken aim at DJ Maphorisa, claiming he does not build the artists with whom he works

In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG claimed while the producer had previously done right by some artists in the industry, there were many who he had merely used. 

“That guy is a vampire. He feeds from the youth. He is greedy. Have you ever heard anyone say a nice thing about working with 'Phori? Everyone who leaves him always has bad things to say. And people who are still in there have bad things to say. The moment you have to start counting how much good you are doing for the people, that's a red flag."

Sammy M on life after #BBMzansi eviction

Siphosethu ‘‘Sammy M’ Mxunyelwa was in a sombre mood when she was the second contestant to be evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi competition, but she is hopeful it is not the end of her time on the small screen.

“I’m going places. As much as I am discouraged right now, I know this platform did things for me. Acting, I’m definitely going to be out there. Whether there are interviews or presentations, I’m going to be there."

Tyla wins Grammy Award 

Mzansi is beaming with pride as South Africans celebrate Tyla for her Grammy Award.

The singer bagged the Best African Music Performance award for her chart-topping song Water. 

This is the inaugural year for the category and Tyla was up against Asake and Olamide (Amapiano), Ayra Starr (Rush), Burna Boy (City Boys) and Davido featuring Musa Keys (Unavailable).

