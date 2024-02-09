MacG calls out Maphorisa for being a 'greedy vampire'
MacG has taken aim at DJ Maphorisa, claiming he does not build the artists with whom he works
In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG claimed while the producer had previously done right by some artists in the industry, there were many who he had merely used.
“That guy is a vampire. He feeds from the youth. He is greedy. Have you ever heard anyone say a nice thing about working with 'Phori? Everyone who leaves him always has bad things to say. And people who are still in there have bad things to say. The moment you have to start counting how much good you are doing for the people, that's a red flag."
LISTEN | From Tyla winning a Grammy to MacG hurling insults at Maphorisa — top stories of the week
Entertainment
Image: Supplied/ David Swanson/Reuters
Here's a peek at the top stories that made headlines this week:
Mobi Dixon involved in car accident
Mobi has been hospitalised after surviving a near-fatal car accident.
The DJ and producer’s team shared a statement on his timeline revealing he was receiving the best medical care.
Sammy M on life after #BBMzansi eviction
Siphosethu ‘‘Sammy M’ Mxunyelwa was in a sombre mood when she was the second contestant to be evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi competition, but she is hopeful it is not the end of her time on the small screen.
“I’m going places. As much as I am discouraged right now, I know this platform did things for me. Acting, I’m definitely going to be out there. Whether there are interviews or presentations, I’m going to be there."
Tyla wins Grammy Award
Mzansi is beaming with pride as South Africans celebrate Tyla for her Grammy Award.
The singer bagged the Best African Music Performance award for her chart-topping song Water.
This is the inaugural year for the category and Tyla was up against Asake and Olamide (Amapiano), Ayra Starr (Rush), Burna Boy (City Boys) and Davido featuring Musa Keys (Unavailable).
