Celebrate Valentine’s Day with song and dance

The Port Elizabeth Gilbert & Sullivan (G&S) Society began the year with the second instalment of the hugely successful Holiday Theatre Project.
Now, it’s time for the grown-ups to have their own party at the annual G&S Valentine’s cabaret, this year named Welcome to the Love Shack.
The show features a fabulous line-up of local performers led on and offstage by well-known local theatre personality and G&S president Rose Cowpar.
“This show really has something for everyone; couples, friends, family and anyone who enjoys a great night’s entertainment,” Cowpar said.
Welcome to the Love Shack is directed by Cowpar, who is joined by Jesse Barth as vocal director, and Vernon van der Merwe as choreographer, both in their G&S debut, and both taking to the stage as well.
Barth and Van der Merwe were part of the Holiday Theatre Project mentoring programme during the recent production of Music! Movies! Magic! and that experience has seen a huge boost in confidence as they tackle their first solo outing.
The cast features a diverse and dynamic mix of youth and experience including Roelene Primo, Leandi Fontini, Milo Dyantyi, Taryn Bigge, and Hairspray cast members Khanyisile Peppeta and Lynette Gravatt.
Tim Jacobs and Alistair Josephs return after last year's Blast from the Past alongside newcomer Kristy-Ann Govender.
Tiaan Bosch returns to the Savoy stage 12 years after he last worked with Cowpar, who said his excitement to be back was infectious.
“It’s wonderful to know that the experiences our cast and crew get to be a part of not only inspire a love of theatre, they also make such special memories,” Cowpar said.
Audiences will be singing and dancing along to hits from the charts, the classics, stage and screen, with some surprise mash-ups and comedy numbers.
This year’s selection features songs made famous by the B-52s, Huey Lewis, and many more.
After the success of last year’s guest artist spot, they will also be welcoming the likes of Harrison Nash and Andrew Mackay to the stage with more surprise artists.
Welcome to the Love Shack runs from February 14-18 at the Savoy Theatre, beginning with a special Valentine’s Day performance at 7pm on Valentine’s Day, where patrons can also choose to enjoy a three-course meal.
This is followed by 7.30pm shows on Thursday February 15 and Friday February 16, and 2pm matinees on the Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets cost R120, or R850 for a table of eight.
All tickets for the Saturday matinee cost R90.
On Valentine’s evening, patrons can choose to enjoy a special package which includes a three-course meal and the show for R300 per person.
Bookings for all performances can be made via the G&S Facebook page, or by calling Cowpar on 072-906-1977, or by emailing pegandssociety@gmail.com
Patrons will be seated at tables and are welcome to bring along a picnic to enjoy during the show.
Finger snacks will be sold at the Coffee Bar to build your own platter, and delicious burgers will be sold at the weekend shows.
The Savoy Bar and Coffee Bar will also be open.
Though G&S is celebrating Valentine's Day, this is a show for everyone, not just couples.
Have a girl’s night out, get together with a group of friends, or bring your book club or work party along.
The Valentine's Cabaret is the major G&S fundraiser for the year.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with song and dance
Image: CHRIS GERTSCH
