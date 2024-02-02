Boardwalk plays cupid with delectable menu

Make magic memories happen with your loved one this Valentine’s Day with a romantic meal at Boardwalk Hotel and Casino.
Book a table and set yourselves up for an evening of delicious food and drink at a choice of either a set menu at Kipling’s Brasserie at Boardwalk Hotel, or a buffet at Bayside Pantry at Boardwalk Casino.
Both venues offer a complimentary welcome drink.
The three-course Kipling’s menu starts with an option of salmon gravlax, marinated mussels, tiger prawn, beetroot, mustard, rye bread and dill canine, or mushroom and toasted pine nut filo parcel with a truffle cream and tarragon sauce, followed by a palate-cleaning raspberry and lime sorbet.
There are three options for mains, where you can choose to tuck into a traditional beef wellington, served with pesto, sun-dried tomato, risotto, summer vegetables and a red wine jus or lamb rump, summer vegetables, fondant potato and red wine jus, or a pan-fried line fish, confit potato and artichoke, with creamy curried mussels.
Dessert is an Amarena cheesecake or an apple orchid, with meringue, strawberry compote, and chocolate soil.
The popular Bayside Pantry buffet promises some special delights. After a salad course, the carvery offers roast chicken, rosemary roast leg of lamb, and pork Kassler.
The hot buffet selection offers grilled prawns, kingklip, braised oxtail, lamb knuckle curry, seafood paella, and stir-fry with a choice of ingredients including hake goujons and calamari.
Delicious sides include savoury rice, cheesy pasta, roast pumpkin, cauliflower au gratin, and green beans with bacon.
Dessert options are Malva pudding and custard, red velvet and carrot cake, and chocolate eclairs.
“With 2024 being a leap year, where, legend has it, women are 'allowed' to propose to their partners, we expect to see even more romantic engagements taking place on February 14 and throughout the year,” Boardwalk Hotel and Casino GM Tati Tsunke said.
Dinner will be served from 6pm.
The cost is R550 a couple at Kipling’s Brasserie, and R500 a couple at Bayside Pantry (no under-18s).
For reservations, call 041-507-7793 or email nokulunga.sibindlana@suninternational.com
Win with The Herald and Boardwalk
Two lucky readers will win a Valentine’s night staycation indulgence for themselves and a loved one at the four-star Boardwalk Hotel.
Each prize, worth R6,900, includes a Valentine’s Day dinner buffet at Bayside Pantry, a couple’s massage at Camelot Spa, and an enticing breakfast spread the following morning after you awaken refreshed after a night’s rest in your sea-facing bedroom.
The prize is only valid on February 14 2024.
To enter, email your unique love story to kimberleyk@theherald.co.za by Thursday February 8.
Winners will be contacted telephonically. This prize is for over-18s only.
HeraldLIVE
Boardwalk plays cupid with delectable menu
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
