While fans of singer Kelly Khumalo continue to rally behind her during the Senzo Meyiwa trial her sister, Zandile “Zandie” Gumede, née Khumalo, took to her timeline to do the same.
A statement by the lead investigator in the murder trial, Brig Bongani Gininda, read in the high court in Pretoria, revealed Kelly was implicated as the person who allegedly gave the instruction to kill her then-boyfriend and father of her child, footballer Senzo Meyiwa, in a Vosloorus home on October 26 2014.
Zandie said: “Mina ngiyoma nawe ingunaphakade ngoba ngiyayazi inhliziyo yakho futhi ngiyazi no Senzo umi nawe lapho ekhona...uyazi ke thina singamabhubesi asizikhathazi ngemibono yezimvu (I will stand by your side forever because I know your heart and Senzo is with you where he is. You know us we lions and don't stress about people's opinions) Kellykhumaloza.”
“To those who have been DMing and texting asking if she's OK, ningakhathazeki uphila njengosheleni and just like all of us she wants the perpetrators to be brought to book and they will be. sekuseduze. I'm telling you this because I know how much you love and care for her so I don't want you guys to worry khululekani nje isazokhala ingoma kwa Khumalo.”
‘Senzo is with you where he is’ — Zandie Gumede assures Kelly during murder trial
‘Like all of us she wants the perpetrators to be brought to book, and they will be’
Image: Instagram/Zandie Khumalo
