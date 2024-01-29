The lights are back on at Dora Nginza Hospital after parts of the facility were left in darkness since Thursday due to vandalism.
Electricity restored at Dora Nginza after vandalism
Image: DANO LO PRESTI/123RF
The lights are back on at Dora Nginza Hospital after parts of the facility were left in darkness since Thursday due to vandalism.
Health spokesperson Dr Sizwe Kupelo said sections of the hospital, which services Nelson Mandela Bay as well as parts of the Sarah Baartman and Chris Hani municipalities, were plunged into darkness when vandals stole electrical cables last week.
“To ensure critical services were not negatively affected, the Eastern Cape department of health ensured generators were available, ensuring service continuity,” Kupelo said.
“The department can confirm there were no deaths as a result of the disrupted electricity connections.
“Cable theft is the latest incident of vandalism at public health facilities.”
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth condemned the vandalism.
“We are calling on communities to protect these facilities because they are there to service them,” Meth said.
“It cannot be that our facilities and healthcare workers are targeted by thugs.”
Meth said she was grateful no lives were lost as a result of the “thuggery”.
“We thank the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for working around the clock to ensure the electricity was restored,” she said.
During the four days without electricity, the department used generators for the casualty, operating theatre and other wards.
