Suki, Charlie Puth, Tracee Ellis Ross: best and worst dressed at Emmys
See which outfits deserve a spin-off and which ensembles should have been canned
Lifestyle Digital Editor
Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
BEST
SUKI WATERHOUSE
Musician and actress Waterhouse often stuns in eye-catching outfits finished with effortless beauty looks. There was no exception at this year's Emmy Awards when she hit the red carpet in a bold Valentino gown that showed off her baby bump. Adding a bit of Valentino's quirks, the gown is finished with a bow just beneath her bump. Rather than a poorly expected red lip, she opts for a natural colour with a tousled blunt medium cut.
JOY SUNDAY
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
The image of regal elegance, the Wednesday star stunned in an all-white Saafiya set topped with mismatched gold and silver accessories. For her debut on one of the most important red carpets she could walk, the cinched outfit is one for the books.
TISHA CAMPBELL
Black is the new black in Campbell's world. Bringing a much-needed edge in the romantic designs of Terani couture, the all-black look is complemented by Campbell's jet black hair and, again, the best looks don't need lipstick to match as the nude lip she opted for gives it a glamorous BDSM feel with the addition of textured leather gloves.
TREND: POWER DRESSING
Power dressing is not new to red carpets and this year's Emmy Awards featured a stunning display of stars playing on suits and dresses that assert their dominance. Take Tichina Arnold, whose style repertoire is limitless. This time she opts for a black cape coat topped with a wide-brim hat worn to the side. While the look has a gangster effect to it, her glittering two-piece ensemble gives it a feminine twist.
For Bella Ramsey, her boxy cut ensemble allows her to express her fluid gender identity while Calista Flockhart embodies the light-hearted spirit of her iconic 1990s role as Ally McBeal in a 1980s collared bodice. Opting for an all-white look, Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns in a tuxedo bodice finished with a figure-hugging skirt. Kourtney Kardashian aims to match with her beau, Travis Scott, in an oversized suit.
WORST
LINDA MOREL
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
The award-winning casting director sure knows how to pick the best stars for a production. We wish she employed the same keen eye when going for an outfit that doesn't look like a child ran through it with a pair of scissors. The outfit is a failed attempt at almost every trend out there: a hairband that doesn't help the look, a boxy cut dress that does nothing for her figure, opera gloves that should have best been left off, kidcore accessorising that is supposed to match her floral shoes, and an oversized bow that leans into the train staple. The list of all her wrongs is far too long for one sitting.
CHARLIE PUTH
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
The great thing about Puth's outfit is that it complements that of his Emmy date, Brook Sansone. However, it's too big for him and creates a dowdy effect when there's very little done with his hair and choice of shoes. It also doesn't help that he's gone for his beloved low-cut shirts again, which makes the whole ensemble look more like a frumpy cheap costume rather than a serious night out.
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Black-ish star typically takes many risks, especially with flowy garments or daring silhouettes. This look, however, is a slight departure from her usual choices and feels stiff.
DONALD GLOVER
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hey Glover, the 2000s called. They want their ballerina slippers back.
