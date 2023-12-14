Somizi had implied Zahara was already at the bar [drinking] at the Sama after party.
"Spinach", as Zahara was known by those she grew up with, composed her most popular song, Loliwe, at the age of 21. When she released her debut album in 2011, which went platinum in 13 days and double platinum in 17, selling 100,000 copies, she won the hearts of many South Africans and people beyond the country's borders.
LISTEN | ‘I learnt my lesson’: Somizi on Zahara joke at the Samas
'We failed her,' says Somizi
Audio producer
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo
As fans and friends gather in Johannesburg to honour songbird Zahara, some fellow stars admitted “we’ve been unkind to Zahara”.
Popularly known as Zahara, Bulelwa Mkutukana died on Monday evening after being admitted to a Johannesburg hospital just more than two weeks ago with liver complications.
On Thursday a memorial service was held for her at the Rhema Church in Randburg, in northwest Johannesburg. Stars reflected on the late star's life. Media personality Somizi Mhlongo recalled how he first met Zahara and apologised for a joke he made about her during the South African Music Awards (Samas).
Listen to Somizi:
Somizi had implied Zahara was already at the bar [drinking] at the Sama after party.
"Spinach", as Zahara was known by those she grew up with, composed her most popular song, Loliwe, at the age of 21. When she released her debut album in 2011, which went platinum in 13 days and double platinum in 17, selling 100,000 copies, she won the hearts of many South Africans and people beyond the country's borders.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure