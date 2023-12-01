It seems Springbok captain Siya Kolisi might slowly be forming his gwijo (singing) team in France.
He has been trying to teach his teammates a bit of South Africa’s groove “national anthem”, Mgarimbe’s Sister Bethina.
Though it might be a bit too early to celebrate, there has been some progress in the captain’s pursuit of finding a singing team in France.
The former Sharks player moved to France this year to join his new club Racing 92, and one of the things missing in his life in the foreign country is chanting Xhosa songs with his teammates.
He is used to being hyped by his longtime friend and teammate Eben Etzebeth’s ululations, singing childhood songs with Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am and the embrace from the rest of his team tapping into Xhosa songs despite coming from different cultures.
Kolisi has described singing as a tool he and his teammates use as a morale booster.
WATCH | Siya Kolisi's French club teammates' attempt at 'Sister Bethina'
Image: Screenshot
Last week the Bok flanker turned to social media to share a video singing “labafana aba wrongo (these boys are bad)” with his wife in what he said was an attempt to recruit a gwijo team in France.
Judging from the Boks captain’s video on Thursday with his new friend and teammate Junior Tabuavou attempting to sing Sister Bethina, he seems to be making some progress.
The Fijian-born player and Kolisi can be seen walking to a changing room making jokes. Music lover Kolisi took the lead shouting “Sister Bethina” and Tabuavou responded correctly with “hibiri”.
Racing 92 wing Vinaya Habosi, also from Fiji, shouted “hibiri” but put in a little twist with tone.
In an interview after his first Racing 92 game last weekend, Kolisi was asked about his new teammates. The Rugby World Cup 2023 winning captain described Tabuavou as funny, saying he often made jokes about him. Kolisi has been spending time with his teammates exploring France and has a goofy bond with Tabuavou.
Should Kolisi’s team in France not solidify, one thing is certain: the captain has exposed rugby players from different parts of the world to South African culture.
While remaining a representative of Mzansi, the Zwide-born player has embraced French culture.
Earlier this week he posted a video of himself eating snails, a popular French dish. The Bok captain enjoyed the dish and described it as perfect. He plans to eat frog legs next.
