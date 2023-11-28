Minnie Dlamini has taken to Instagram to reflect on the changes her body experienced after giving birth to her first child, and she now has a newfound appreciation for her body.
The actress and media personality, who welcomed her baby boy Netha in 2020 with her estranged husband Quinton Jones, recently took to her timeline to share an image of herself in lingerie.
In the post, Minnie spoke of how she had become body-positive in contrast to how she felt about her body when she was younger.
“The older I get the more I love my body! After having my son and seeing the amazing things my body can do, I have an unimaginable appreciation for it. My body is much more beautiful to me than it has ever been,” she wrote.
“The reality is things aren’t the same, but this is the youngest my body will ever be! I spent my 20s self-conscious and obsessed with meeting societal standards and expectations of what my body should look like, and looking back I’m like 'Girl you were perfect and you missed it!' So I’ve decided to love my body now more than ever before! Falling in love with me.”
'Falling in love with me' — Minnie Dlamini on body positivity
“I spent my 20s self-conscious and obsessed with meeting societal standards and expectations of what my body should look like.”
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Minnie has been on a soul-searching and reflection journey and has been candid about it on her social media platforms.
During her trip to Durban in early January, Minnie took to her timeline to share she is finding herself.
“Finding me again is quite the journey.”
