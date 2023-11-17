×

Leisure

Go nuts with whimsical adult pantomime

By Herald Reporter - 17 November 2023
Absolutely Nuts Melodrama is back and this time the adult pantomime takes the audience through Wonderland in an Alice in Wonderland theme
Image: SUPPLIED

Absolutely Nuts Melodrama is back and this time the adult pantomime takes the audience through Wonderland in an Alice in Wonderland theme, with the unique melodramatic twist by the Tarryn Light Productions crew.

This tongue in cheek, humorous adventure, will make you laugh out loud, from a ditsy Alice, to a demanding Queen.

There is also a slightly sceptical Cheshire Cat, all the while touching on clever current events.

The show promises a comedic experience like no other, with added skits, songs and audience interaction.

Oh, but don’t forget the nuts — each ticket sold gets a free bag of peanuts, to pelt at the cast (or audience) at your own terms.

Join the fun from November 29 to December 9 at Old Grey Sports Club.

Tickets range from R190 per person and can be purchased through Webtickets.

A food menu will also be available.

For more information, contact melodramape@gmail.com or Tarryn Light Productions on 076-322-9850.

