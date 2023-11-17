×

Simetu wants to make positive impact for Warriors

Spinner determined to show more of his skills on field for new side

17 November 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Dafabet Warriors spinner Siya Simetu will be aiming to make the most of what he calls a second coming after making his return to first class cricket last week.

The 32-year-old may only have grabbed one wicket in the first innings, but the former Cape Cobras, South Western Districts and Western Province man is itching to show more of his skills on the field for his new side...

