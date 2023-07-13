SPOTLIGHT | Tom Cruise makes it possible; local movie 'Trading Places' streams on Viu; 'Barbie' preview

This week’s entertainment news is dominated by the seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible action franchise, Dead Reckoning Part One. Ethan Hunt is back in this highly anticipated chapter that saw Tom Cruise filming some daredevil action sequences in SA’s spectacular Blyde River Canyon and fall in love with SA and “ubuntu”.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, who is no stranger to the 27-year-old Mission Impossible phenomenon, is back with most of the MI team in a storyline to track down a new weapon that threatens humanity. With rave reviews, this blockbuster is a full cinema entertainment package: jaw-dropping action, adrenalin, unbelievable stunts, loads of comedy and even some romance. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is also releasing on every large format screen available: IMAX, 4DX and DBox, from Friday July 14.

Spotlight features a segment of audience reactions from last week’s advance screening of cinema comedy Joy Ride, with all the fun that was had. Don’t miss the recommendations from South Africans who agree that laughter is the best medicine when the weather is getting you down.

More comedy content is on offer, and Spotlight looks in on a local Viu streaming release coming soon. Trading Places stars the talented Thabo Rametsi and Zihkonga Bali who portray a couple on the brink of separation. Their friends gift them a small Nigerian statuette, meant to bring empathy and understanding. But, as the title suggests, roles are traded, and they get more than they bargained for when they start experiencing life in one another’s shoes.

The countdown for your pinkest cinema experience has reached fever pitch. Coming up next week in an episode you don’t want to miss as we preview the highly anticipated Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling cinema outing, Barbie.