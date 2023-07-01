'My heart is broken yet again by him' — Phelo Bala reacts to Moshe Ndiki expecting twins
When Phelo Bala heard the news his ex-husband Moshe Ndiki was expecting twins, he said he was heartbroken.
He opened up about the news while recording reality show The Bala Family, which aired on Thursday night.
He said the announcement got to him because it happened on his birthday.
In his video diaries on the show, Phelo said he heard about the surrogacy from a friend who asked him if he had heard.
“I try by all means to tell my friends that please don't tell me whatever Moshe is up to, I don't want to hear it, I don't care even.
“He knows how much all of this means to me, and you are gonna announce that on my birthday. You could've chosen another day but you just had to, because you knew how that would make me feel. My heart is broken, yet again by him.”
In March Moshe announced he was expecting twins via a surrogate.
He shared a video of the sonogram of his unborn babies on his Instagram timeline.
“I’ve prayed for this miracle of just being a dad, and also this gift to myself on my 31st birthday, my mom, whose now a soon-to-be grandmother. I have no words for God's mercy and love for me,” he wrote.
Phelo revealed to TshisaLIVE that he was officially divorced from his ex-husband Moshe. The pair tied the knot in 2019 and have kept that part of their lives private.
“I really try to not get into too many details about my marriage. I would like to keep it like that out of respect for him. If he wants to tell his side, that's fine. I think the most important thing for me was to tell my narrative and touch a little bit on what was happening [on the show] and I guess which is what's happening to me now.
“I'm not scared to share, I'm really happy to share, but I think maybe in time I'll let people in.”
