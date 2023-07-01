'My heart is broken yet again by him' — Phelo Bala reacts to Moshe Ndiki expecting twins

When Phelo Bala heard the news his ex-husband Moshe Ndiki was expecting twins, he said he was heartbroken.

He opened up about the news while recording reality show The Bala Family, which aired on Thursday night.

He said the announcement got to him because it happened on his birthday.

In his video diaries on the show, Phelo said he heard about the surrogacy from a friend who asked him if he had heard.

“I try by all means to tell my friends that please don't tell me whatever Moshe is up to, I don't want to hear it, I don't care even.

“He knows how much all of this means to me, and you are gonna announce that on my birthday. You could've chosen another day but you just had to, because you knew how that would make me feel. My heart is broken, yet again by him.”