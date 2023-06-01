SPOTLIGHT | Animated Spider-Man returns; stream African romantic comedy; win prize hampers

Spotlight celebrates its 100th episode this week with prize giveaways and highlights from the Africa- and Spidey-verses to celebrate this great milestone!

Spider-Man is faced with an impossible choice: saving his own family or the world in this new animated cinema release, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. With a different visual style for each of the six universes visited by the characters, and boasting a voice cast of Hailee Steinfield, Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac and Brian Tyree Henry, this instalment is packed with fun and adventure for the whole family. Miles Morales is back facing dangerous threats, and navigating his own inner conflict while taking on the heroic task of saving the Multiverse.

Acclaimed Nigerian director Akin Omotoso is back with a proudly African new film release, Courting Anathi. Now available to stream on Viu, the film is a contemporary comedy about a young woman who wants to have it all, and it follows her journey as her life goals are derailed by unforeseen circumstances. In spite of this she is determined to have the life of her dreams. Courting Anathi is a heart-warming and deeply emotional romantic comedy that will leave you inspired.

Presenter Collette Prince attended this week’s premiere, and bring viewers interviews with the actors. Look out for what Bokang Phelane, Yonda Thomas and Tongayi Chirisa had to say about their experience.

This week also features a look ahead to some blockbusters coming to cinemas, including the tongue-in-cheek Barbie and the epic action adventure, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.