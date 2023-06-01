A man arrested in Gqeberha almost two years ago for money laundering and illegally operating a fishing establishment has been sentenced to two years in prison and fined R100,000.
Ping Wei’s prison sentence was suspended for five years and the money he paid for the fine will go into the state’s Criminal Asset Recovery Account.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Wei, 35, was arrested on July 28 2021, after the police received information about suspicious vehicles transporting perlemoen from East London to Gqeberha.
A Toyota Avanza was stopped at Colchester and upon searching the vehicle, police found a plastic bag filled with perlemoen.
“The driver of the Avanza indicated that he was hired to transport the cargo as instructed by Wei and was therefore let off the hook and the abalone was confiscated,” Mgolodela said.
Further investigation led the police to 17th Avenue, Walmer, where Wei was seated in an Audi.
Investigators searched his vehicle and found more bags filled with perlemoen.
Wei was arrested and the perlemoen confiscated.
Shortly thereafter he was released on bail, and after a series of court appearances, he was convicted and sentenced in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
In addition to the fine, he was sentenced to two years for money laundering, and another two years for the illegal operation of a fishing establishment.
Both sentences were suspended for five years.
Provincial Hawks head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya praised his members for securing the conviction, saying he hoped it would act as a deterrent to others looking to exploit SA’s protected natural resources.
HeraldLIVE
State’s coffers boosted by R100,000 fine paid in perlemoen case
Image: SUPPLIED
A man arrested in Gqeberha almost two years ago for money laundering and illegally operating a fishing establishment has been sentenced to two years in prison and fined R100,000.
Ping Wei’s prison sentence was suspended for five years and the money he paid for the fine will go into the state’s Criminal Asset Recovery Account.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Wei, 35, was arrested on July 28 2021, after the police received information about suspicious vehicles transporting perlemoen from East London to Gqeberha.
A Toyota Avanza was stopped at Colchester and upon searching the vehicle, police found a plastic bag filled with perlemoen.
“The driver of the Avanza indicated that he was hired to transport the cargo as instructed by Wei and was therefore let off the hook and the abalone was confiscated,” Mgolodela said.
Further investigation led the police to 17th Avenue, Walmer, where Wei was seated in an Audi.
Investigators searched his vehicle and found more bags filled with perlemoen.
Wei was arrested and the perlemoen confiscated.
Shortly thereafter he was released on bail, and after a series of court appearances, he was convicted and sentenced in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
In addition to the fine, he was sentenced to two years for money laundering, and another two years for the illegal operation of a fishing establishment.
Both sentences were suspended for five years.
Provincial Hawks head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya praised his members for securing the conviction, saying he hoped it would act as a deterrent to others looking to exploit SA’s protected natural resources.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
Politics