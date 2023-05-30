Congratulations are in order for season 15 Idols SA contestant Sneziey Msomi after she revealed she is expecting her first child with her hubby.
The singer took to her timeline excitedly sharing the news with her fans and unveiling pictures of her baby bump.
In the post, Sneziey revealed she had previously experienced difficulties trying to get pregnant and expressed her gratitude for their miracle baby.
"There is nothing that will separate me from God, and from his love. I’ve seen God pull through for others but I had never thought I’d one day share the same sentiments, after so much hardship, pain, insults and expectations.
"Miscarriages, ectopic pregnancy now with no fallopian tubes, fibroids in my womb and a big one in the placenta. Through grace, I was also blessed to be a mom. With the hyperemesis gravidarum diagnosis to your strong kicks everyday and your vegan behaviour. We can’t wait to meet you."
'We can't wait to meet you' - 'Idols SA' star Sneziey is pregnant!
Speaking to TshisaLIVE after getting married in 2021, Sneziey said she was glad to have a partner who was supportive and sensitive about her mental health.
“I've had boxes that I want my man to tick, and I needed someone who would be supportive of my mental health, someone who won't trigger my anxiety. To make sure of your wellbeing, that was the box he started ticking for me.
"Emotional and mental support were the first signs we were going somewhere. Another important thing for me in a guy is for him to fear God more than anything.
“I've been going through things and not being OK since losing my grandmother at the beginning of this year. My grandmother was everything I had. At times you want to cry and you don't know why. Having somebody who could take me from those thoughts was the best thing that happened to me at that time,” she said.
