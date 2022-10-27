Inside Thapelo Molomo’s game plan for 'Idols SA'

He has proved he is a strong contender to actually walk away the winner of Idols SA season 18. Week in and week out Thapelo Molomo has been winning the hearts of Mzansi by delivering consistent performances.

For Thapelo it's really simple, he is really grateful that he is in that position to show the world what he can offer, and the world in return is finally seeing him.

Competition is getting tight as it's drawing nearer and nearer to the goalpost and like any other player who's playing the fields, Thapelo has a solid game plan.

“I'm planning to put extra work with regards to executing the music on stage very well and also just continue to encourage people to vote for me by ensuring that I deliver every Sunday during my performances, he told TshisaLIVE.

He said he had already got the attention of musicians who are willing to work with him beyond Idols SA competition.

“The platform has changed my life massively so, because I was able to get quite beautiful offers from a lot of gospel industry artists. They've really showed so much interest and they were so impressed with how I sing on stage and they are willing to show in support even after the competition even if I don't win . That is so much appreciative to me, I was so glad that finally my gift gets to be seen by the world and God's plan continues to prevail,” she said.

We got into Thapelo's mind and wanted to know what happens to him when he steps on stage.

“It's the positive energy , I always tell myself to go all in because this could be the last chance performing on the stage so I do my best. I always use those words to encourage myself and they have been working beautifully for me and I'm so grateful.”

It's exactly three days before Mzansi gets to know who has made it to the top three, and Thapelo is confident that he will go all the way to the finishing line.

“I believe I do have those qualities in terms of how people have been receiving me in SA and all the Idols SA viewers. The support has been so huge and people have been voting and I definitely see myself going through to the finale through the love and support that people have been showing me.

“What fuelled the energy is me having a teachable spirit, I listen to what the judges say and I take note and then I implement. When I don't understand something I find ways of dealing with that thing , I just listen and learn and then I take challenges and I make sure that I deliver.”

The 29-year-old singer, who has three years' experience working in the wellness division as a psychologist at SAPS

“I'm definitely going back to SAPS because they have been supportive and I have been enjoying my work so much, so I can't resign at work now and they've proven that they are very supportive with talent of people unlike other companies and that makes me want to go and be with that company still but do music full time because its to manoeuvre the two