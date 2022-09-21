‘I’m so excited’, says SA actor, 11, after he scores ‘Kiddies Oscars’ nod

A young South African actor will fly the country’s flag high in the US next month after his nomination in the 43rd Young Artist Academy Awards.
Stellenbosch resident Caleb Payne, 11, has been nominated in the leading youth artist in a feature film category for his role in the independently-produced Good Life.
The young actor plays an Albanian refugee, Jetmir, in the 2021 film, which was directed by SA filmmaker Bonnie Rodini and shot entirely in and around Cape Town during the 2020 lockdown.
Speaking about his nomination, an excited Payne told TimesLIVE: “It’s super unreal to know I’m going to walk on the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America where others like Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg have walked before.
WATCH | 'Good Life' trailer.
“I’m going to take in every single moment and I’m so, so excited.”
Payne’s recognition comes two years after the Young Artist Academy awarded Daily Show host and SA comedian Trevor Noah an award for journalistic excellence.
The Young Artist Academy Awards, popularly known as the Kiddies’ Oscars, are produced by the Young Artist Academy, which was founded by Golden Globes executive Maureen Dragone and is supported by the Hollywood Foreign Press.
Previous nominees and winners include Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.
The award ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on October 2 2022.
