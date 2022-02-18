‘They won’t pay me my worth’ — Linda Majola on why he's been turning down some jobs
“I'd rather stay with what I have than settle for crumbs.”
Tik Tok sensation and The Wife actor Linda Majola is not interested in bargaining for his worth when he looks for jobs.
Taking to Instagram he posted a satirical video, but it had some truth bombs in it.
In the clip he explains the logic behind why he won't lower the bar on offers for his services as a creative.
“Just because my work is not tangible doesn't [mean] it's not important. Let's normalise paying for intangible goods and services as well.”
He revealed he would rather settle for the little work he has than be paid less than what he thinks he deserves.
“I’ve had to turn down many jobs because they refuse to pay me my worth. Rather stay with what I have than settle for crumbs.”
Watch full video below:
Linda is vocal on Instagram about everything he is going through. He shared that he is on his mental health journey.
Speaking of combating anxiety and depression, Linda said he had looked to cannabis, but later resorted to podcasts instead, which have brought him a sense of peace.
“I’ve been gingerly experimenting with cannabis. The 'high' kinda balances out my anxiety and depression, but somehow makes me a bit schizophrenic — so I’ve put the blunt down and opted for these slightly informative podcasts and New York Times articles as a form of therapy. Who knew listening to Eckhart Tole would give me so much calmness and placidity.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.