Leisure

Zenande Mfenyana hits back at police for raiding and seizing food after KZN riots

“Couldn’t they just leave that food for the kids? This is so sad,” said Zenande.

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 26 July 2021
Actress and mommy Zenande Mfenyana sends her heart out after police raided alleged looters' homes and seized allegedly stolen goods.
Actress and mommy Zenande Mfenyana sends her heart out after police raided alleged looters' homes and seized allegedly stolen goods.
Image: Instagram/Zenande Mfenyana

Former Generations star Zenande Mfenyana says she's heartbroken to see food being seized after looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng recently.

As SA starts to piece itself back together following the violence that ensued after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, SAPS is now arresting alleged victims and locating the goods that were stolen across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

Proud mom and actress Zenande took to Twitter to weigh in on the action taken by police across the nation as salvageable items are being seized. The actress said her heart breaks to see food taken away from children who perhaps wouldn't have access to food in the first place.

The police taking away the food though. Couldn’t they just leave that food for the kids? This is so sad,” she said.

With hearts heavy about the situation, fans of Zenande took to the reply section of the tweet.

Some felt that the actress shouldn't feel sorry for those whose looting resulted in billions of rand in loss, while others could sympathise with Zenande's thoughts. Check it out:

As a proud mama bear, Zenande is often thinking about the children of the world, especially when it comes to her work.

In a storyline on The Queen, her character Goodness Mabuza's child was kidnapped for ransom. 

Speaking on how she personally related to the story, Zenande said she was “shocked to her core” while playing the role. 

“That storyline shocked me to my core. It’s a parent's worst fear to have your child go missing. I imagined all the parents who are worried sick over their missing children and I played it from that angle, I wanted to portray it all as raw as it is,” she wrote.

subscribe

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’
WATCH | That council 'water jug' brawl

Most Read