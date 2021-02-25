Siya and Rachel Kolisi are now executive producers! They’re working on a short film about GBV
After dominating the rugby field and dipping his toes in the world of acting, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel have given the world of film production a spin.
The pair partnered to executive produce a short film that raises awareness on gender-based violence (GBV) entitled We Are Dying Here.
We Are Dying Here is an adaptation of a local stage production of the same name.
Rachel took to social media this week to share a video of herself and Siya during a viewing of the film’s trailer.
“We couldn’t be more proud to have partnered for a short film that is massively impactful and needed now more than ever,” she wrote.
Playwright and producer Siphokazi Jonas collaborated with the Kolisis on the film. She told the SABC in June last year that the play is an interpretation of experiences with GBV by different women.
“This production is about finding a language for our experiences as women in SA. It wasn’t difficult to do that work because of how prevalent GBV is in SA,” she said.
She said the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana highlighted the scourge of GBV in SA.
Siya often uses his influence and platform to raise awareness and interact with victims of GBV.
Last year, he opened up about how the stories of women he had spoken to through the Kolisi Foundation reminded him of the cries of his mother and aunt.
The foundation had been working with communities and contributed food donations during the height of the lockdown.
It also donated whistles to women who may need help.
Siya said while raising awareness at community levels was important, schools also had a role to play in teaching about and ending GBV.
“I know that in [the] past, there were situations where I could have said no. But I thought if I’m not doing the violence then it’s OK, I don’t have to address it. Now I realise that’s not right. If you don’t say it, then you condone it,” he said.
