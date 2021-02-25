Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo dedicates her latest win to her late mother

Actress and TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has dedicated her latest gig in the Showmax thriller series Dam to her late mom and all the things she used to do to support her and her siblings.

Taking a trip down memory lane to happier young adulthood memories, Thembisa described her late mom as a “ninja for her kids”.

“My mom was a ninja for her kids. She would stay up in her car to listen to my sister Anele’s show when she started out on the graveyard shift.

“She would watch my plays at least five times. [She] called me by my character names for weeks after. Sports, local and provincial, madam was front and centre.”

While she’s excited to be in the new thriller series, Thembisa said it made her emotional whenever she achieved such a career milestone as her mom was not physically around to celebrate her wins.

“I miss her so much on days like these. #DamSeries starts today on Showmax. So proud to be part of this. Thank you mom, you are constantly fighting. I can feel it. Camagu Qengeba. Siyaqhuba.”