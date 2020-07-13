New book seeks to portray maligned Wallis Simpson’s softer side

The idea for the book came while watching The Crown. “There it was, the same old portrayal of a vicious, cold woman.”

Pasternak happened to know an elderly man who had known the Windsors and who insisted that Wallis had been a charming and kind woman. He put her in touch with others from their inner circle who had never spoken about the duchess before, such as society decorator Nicky Haslam.

Once they knew she was going to champion Wallis and because, she thinks, they’re coming to the end of their lives, they opened up. We’ve always known she had exquisite taste, but Pasternak heard over and over again how cultured Wallis was, how witty and well-educated. Mostly, she realised how dignified the duchess had been in what were appalling circumstances.

Pasternak was having no truck with the old clichés of Wallis’s witchery, that she had cast some sort of psychosexual spell over the prince, that she was an intersex person, that she had learnt erotic tricks in a Shanghai brothel.

“Nobody has bothered to look at the soft underbelly of this woman. People saw her as cold but that was her psychological armour.”

Certainly the couple had sexual insecurities, she says — he was apparently not well-endowed — but they soothed and delighted each other.

She sets out to rehabilitate Wallis’s image, drawing on letters and testimonies from former employees, citing such evidence as the decision of the famous florist Constance Spry to provide flowers for their wedding in France, thereby giving up the chance to do it for the coronation of the new king in England.