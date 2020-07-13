Entries open for new-look Herald Citizen of the Year

Entries for the 2020 Herald Citizen of The Year Awards are open.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage SA, with Nelson Mandela Bay among the worst-hit areas, it has also highlighted its citizens’ compassionate nature and will to lend a helping hand where needed.

With The Herald officially relaunching its 29th edition of The Herald Citizen of the Year Awards, the timing could have not been better to honour individuals and organisations who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to aid the Bay community during the pandemic, Wilderness Foundation CEO and awards judge Andrew Muir said.

From philanthropists and front-line workers to non-profit organisations, small businesses and civil society, the honorary awards in 2020 seek to recognise more than one winner, opening up the platform to unsung heroes across different categories.

Muir, a long-standing judge of the awards, said the corporate social investment project was an important way of encouraging philanthropy in the Bay community and showing gratitude to unsung heroes.

“Over the years that I have been a part of this corporate social investment, I have been contacted by people who have shared how inspired they have been by the stories covered by The Herald in the Citizen of The Year Awards.

“And that is exactly what initiatives like this are meant to do — highlight the efforts of unsung heroes, despite their age, and encourage others to serve their communities in any way they can."

On 2020’s different approach, Muir said: “I am delighted about such an appropriate return of the awards because there are so many citizens who are doing good deeds in this time of crisis and they deserve to be acknowledged and recognised.”

Previously, The Herald Citizen of The Year Awards process culminated in two winners, who were selected from a group of six finalists within the open and the youth categories.

In this round, winners will be selected from five categories — philanthropists; front line: nurses, doctors, emergency medical support, administration, safety and security; business: small, medium and large; civil society: non-profit organisations; innovators.

The Herald and Weekend Post acting editor Rochelle de Kock encouraged community members to submit entries and help the news organisation spread positive news by celebrating unsung heroes.

“As a news organisation, we come across a lot of doom and gloom — bad news, which is obviously a reflection of what is taking place in society, but we are continuously hunting for stories of hope, ones that make us believe in humanity.

“And there are many unsung heroes out there, doing their bit to make a difference in the communities they serve.

“As The Herald, we are proud to be providing a platform to celebrate those ordinary citizens going the extra mile,” De Kock said.

Originally launched in 1989, The Herald Citizen of the Year Awards provide a unique opportunity to boost the morale of Nelson Mandela Bay, promote positive city ambassadors and salute the region’s legacies.

The awards are open to individuals and organisations from within Nelson Mandela Bay.

The judges for the awards are De Kock, Muir, Igazi Foundation board member and 2015 Citizen of the Year winner Zodwa Dube and former Nelson Mandela University arts and culture department head Michael Barry.

To nominate an individual (yourself included), a business or organisation, visit www.bit.ly/HeraldCitizens2020.

Entries close on August 14 at midday. The virtual award ceremony will be held in September.

For more information contact Berna Walters, ulayb@theherald.co.za.