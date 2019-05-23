Oprah Winfrey 'flies the SA flag' in Gert-Johan Coetzee caftan

SA designer Gert-Johan Coetzee clearly won Oprah Winfrey over when he dressed her for the Global Citizen festival in December. A few months later and Oprah was wearing another creation by the SA designer. And he couldn't be happier.

"When Miss Winfrey was here December last year for the Global Citizens we did a couple of options for her, and I am so happy and grateful to see that she is wearing them so proudly, flying the SA flag very high. There's a lot of excitement today, we're just champagne-filled and grateful," he said.

Gert took to Instagram to share his proud moment. "Oprah Winfrey in a Gert-Johan Coetzee caftan at the beautiful @glori_r's wedding."