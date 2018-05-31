Sheeran run extended

Experience the magic of Ed Sheeran as Wayne Kallis steps into the shoes of singer, songwriter, hitmaker, beatboxer and guitarist at Old Grey tomorrow and on Saturday.

The initial run of Perfect – the Music of Ed Sheeran was held last week at the Music Kitchen but such is the popularity of in-vogue flame-haired Sheeran’s music that it sold out even before being officially announced, prompting the extension of the run to include Old Grey this week.

The six-piece band will recreate Sheeran’s eclectic blend of acoustic pop, folk, R & B and hip hop, which has made him the darling of today’s pop world.

The show is jam-packed with Sheeran’s best-loved hits, including The Shape of You, Perfect, Sing, Photograph, Thinking out Aloud, The A-team, Castle on the Hill, Galway Girl, Lego House and many others.

The band features Wayne Kallis as Sheeran, Alan Kozak on lead guitar, Thuba Myeki on vocals, Debbie Everard on keys, Andrew Warneke on bass and Kevin Mattheus on drums.

Tickets for Perfect – the Music of Ed Sheeran are available at R160 each or R140 for eight or more at Computicket or by calling Wendy on 082-6616921.