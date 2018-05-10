FURbulous cabaret for animals

Osborne is another Port Elizabeth “ex-pat” who will be in town also only for one week. Before she left to take up her post at Lady Grey, Osborne was one of the top performers in the Bay and also active on the professional side of corporate entertainment.

Barnard, the only one of the trio who lives in Nelson Mandela Bay, also has a sublime voice and a varied repertoire.

Event organiser Linda-Louise Swain said she was grateful that the performers were sharing their “amazing talents” to help the animals.

“These three will steal all the moms’ hearts on Saturday night,” said Swain. “The Pearson PET society have very kindly adopted us on this one, and you may bring your own picnic basket and bottle of choice.”

The night’s playlist is aimed at getting toes tapping and voices singing along, so expect everything from Black Velvet to Somewhere over the Rainbow.

Tickets are R100, from Hilary 083-635-6995 (WhatsApp), or Swain at e-mail: hinoon@netactive.co.za

There will also be raffles and lucky-draw prizes.