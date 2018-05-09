Win crystal jewellery from Jenni Gault

To honour moms this Mother’s Day, Jenni Gault International Jewellery Design is giving away sparkling prizes with a retail price of more than R10,000.

“Your mother is your first friend,” Jenni says. “She is your greatest defender, both physically and emotionally.

“She has seen you at your worst and is the first to forgive.

“Your mother will give you the benefit of the doubt and the last piece of cake.

“From the moment you were born until now – there has been no truer and loyal supporter, your champion and friend.”

With this in mind, the Bay designer has twinned her 4mm earring studs with her popular “Friendship Bracelets” as a gift for Mother’s Day.

The new packaging was also well-received in Istanbul last week when her partner Bruce Gault was invited over by the Department of Trade and Industry on an outbound sales mission. His second visit to the historic trading capital, Bruce said the Turkish jewellery market offered offers many lessons for South Africa.

The prizes

This is what Bruce and Jenni are offering our readers:

First prize: Friendship necklace, friendship bracelet, a pair of 4mm stud earrings and a Jenni Gault R200 voucher, valued at R2550;

Second prize: Friendship bracelet, a pair of 4mm stud earrings and a R200 voucher, valued at R1600;

Ten runner-up prizes: 4mm stud earrings and R200 voucher, valued at R650.

Answer this question: What is the name of the bracelet you could win?

How to enter

E-mail the answer, along with your name and surname, contact number and physical address to: info@jennigault.com

Entries close at noon on Friday and the winners will be notified by Jenni Gault International Jewellery Design.