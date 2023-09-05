Experience a soul revival at the 2023 Arise Women's Conference
The Word of Faith Christian Centre event will be filled with inspirational talks, delicious food, practical breakaway sessions and beauty and health treatments
The 18th anniversary of one of Gqeberha's largest women's conferences is upon us and women from the city and its surrounding areas have joined in for the countdown.
Word of Faith Christian Centre will present the Arise Women’s Conference on September 8 and 9 2023, featuring keynote speakers Bianca Lee Healey from the UK and conference founder Mariana Crompton. Themed “Radiant”, the conference will take place at the 2,000-seater Word of Faith Christian Centre in William Moffett Expressway.
Crompton says the conference is designed specifically for women and is aimed at meeting their needs, making it a success over the years. “Testimonies from previous years include many women seeing a dramatic change in their lives, making new friends, and saying the atmosphere is what brings them back every year.”
This year, the conference provides attendees with a pop-up health clinic, where women can have free vital checks and screenings for breast health. The much-loved annual Thrift Shop returns, with proceeds going toward local nonprofit organisation Project Hope. Attendees can also enjoy discounted beauty treatments and browse through a variety of stalls.
Catering for women of all ages, ladies will have the opportunity to attend a selection of ‘breakaway sessions’ which will include discussions on: parenting teens of the 21st century, the differences in how men and women interpret their roles in relationships and society; comfort eating and how to deal with it; and self-esteem and self-image for girls between 13 and 19 years old.
In addition, the conference will have amazing giveaways from local businesses and Arise partners, including AVC Medical, Bonamia and Pure Harmony Photography.
Every year, the Arise Women’s Conference speakers are chosen, not only for their areas of expertise, but for their personal success stories and the road they have travelled to become who they are.
International speaker Bianca Lee Healey has a powerful testimony of rescue and restoration that she has shared with thousands of people across various countries.
Before full-time ministry, she worked as a teacher with a bachelor of honour's degree in education. For more than a decade she has served as a pastor for Salvation For The Nations International Churches, with her most recent role being dean of River Bible Institute London.
“I know that God is going to do something significant in the area of healing, deliverance and destiny release. I believe that many of us have been locked in the past, in experiences and painful traumas that we’ve been through. I believe God is going to be working so deep inside us through all of those things and shifting us far into our destinies.”
The founder of nonprofit organisation Project Hope and co-visionary of Word of Faith Christian Centre, pastor Crompton, has a passion to better the lives of women, children and families in Gqeberha, with the conference playing a significant role in her vision.
“Arise was built on the basis that the conference needs to be a positive, faith building, emotionally uplifting and ‘an exposure to excellence’ experience. The purpose of the Arise Women’s Conference is to let women know they are valued and that each of them is uniquely designed by God for a purpose.”
Arise Women's Conference weekend programme
Word of Faith invites all women to a weekend of fun and inspiration with coffee, delicious food, inspirational talks, practical breakaway sessions and beauty treatments.
Arise is the best place to wind down from the buzz of life and also to focus on your own life, spiritually, emotionally and physically.
Registrations for seminars and breakaway sessions open at 5.30pm on September 8.
Click here to register for the Arise Women’s Conference or email info@wordoffaith.org.za or WhatsApp Word of Faith Christian Centre on 067-003-5623.
This article was sponsored by Word of Faith Christian Centre.