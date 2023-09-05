Experience a soul revival at the 2023 Arise Women's Conference

The 18th anniversary of one of Gqeberha's largest women's conferences is upon us and women from the city and its surrounding areas have joined in for the countdown.

Word of Faith Christian Centre will present the Arise Women’s Conference on September 8 and 9 2023, featuring keynote speakers Bianca Lee Healey from the UK and conference founder Mariana Crompton. Themed “Radiant”, the conference will take place at the 2,000-seater Word of Faith Christian Centre in William Moffett Expressway.

Crompton says the conference is designed specifically for women and is aimed at meeting their needs, making it a success over the years. “Testimonies from previous years include many women seeing a dramatic change in their lives, making new friends, and saying the atmosphere is what brings them back every year.”

This year, the conference provides attendees with a pop-up health clinic, where women can have free vital checks and screenings for breast health. The much-loved annual Thrift Shop returns, with proceeds going toward local nonprofit organisation Project Hope. Attendees can also enjoy discounted beauty treatments and browse through a variety of stalls.

Catering for women of all ages, ladies will have the opportunity to attend a selection of ‘breakaway sessions’ which will include discussions on: parenting teens of the 21st century, the differences in how men and women interpret their roles in relationships and society; comfort eating and how to deal with it; and self-esteem and self-image for girls between 13 and 19 years old.

In addition, the conference will have amazing giveaways from local businesses and Arise partners, including AVC Medical, Bonamia and Pure Harmony Photography.

Every year, the Arise Women’s Conference speakers are chosen, not only for their areas of expertise, but for their personal success stories and the road they have travelled to become who they are.