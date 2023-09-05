King allays injury fears as Warriors’ season start nears
Newly acquired batting all-rounder JP King is in a race against time to recover from a thumb injury which could see him miss the start of the domestic season for the Dafabet Warriors later in September.
But the young recruit is confident that the problem will be resolved by the time the Bay side take to the field for their opening division one CSA One-Day Cup match against Western Province at Newlands on September 25. ..
