×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

King allays injury fears as Warriors’ season start nears

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 05 September 2023

Newly acquired batting all-rounder JP King is in a race against time to recover from a thumb injury which could see him miss the start of the domestic season for the Dafabet Warriors later in September.  

But the young recruit is confident that the problem will be resolved by the time the Bay side take to the field for their opening division one CSA One-Day Cup match against Western Province at Newlands on September 25. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest