Big or small, the NMB Stadium has an event venue for you
With a plethora of indoor and outdoor venues, you're sure to find the perfect space
The Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Stadium has been an iconic landmark in Gqeberha since its opening in 2009. Built to facilitate matches for the 2010 Fifa World Cup, the stadium continues to be a shining example of possibility for Nelson Mandela Bay.
Since opening its doors, the stadium has hosted a variety of events.
Boasting international pedigree, where the Springboks have competed with Australia and Argentina on the field, the stadium has been home to The Southern Kings, and is now home to premier division side, Chippa United.
But sport events aren’t the only thing the stadium is home to.
The 2011 International Music Fest, the third annual Comedy Jam, the Nelson Mandela Bay Sport Summit, the 2017 Colour Run and the NMU Career Expo, have all been taken place at the NMB stadium.
During the festive season alone, the venue hosted the United Rugby Championship match between the DHL Stormers and Dragons on December 3 2022, the third annual E-Games Tournament on December 10, and there’s more to come.
The stadium will end the year with Ebubeleni Music Festival on December 30, for its 11th iteration. The festival will have acts from across the country and promises to be a memorable experience to cap off 2022.
The beauty about NMB Stadium is that it offers venues to suit any event, no matter the size.
With a plethora of indoor and outdoor venues, you’re sure to find the perfect space, all conveniently located in the heart of the Friendly City.
Whether you need a location for a banquet or cocktail function, like hosting in the Mixed Zone or World of Windows venues, or a large area for your next press conference, year-end function or awards dinner, such as the Press Cafe or the stadium’s field — NMB Stadium has everything you need.
The stadium's nine different venues are all top notch and scalable to suit your needs. The stadium boasts high-speed internet connectivity and an abundance of helpful and friendly staff who will do everything they can to ensure your event runs smoothly.
Here's a sneak peek into 2023.
On January 14, Chippa United will face Cape Town City FC at 3.30pm. This will be followed by another clash with Maritzburg United on January 29. Kickoff is at 5.30pm. Brace yourself for the return of the Chilli Boys!
For any queries, please contact NMB Stadium on 041-408-8900 or email info@nmbstadium.co.za.
This article was paid for by Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.