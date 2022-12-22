Big or small, the NMB Stadium has an event venue for you

The Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Stadium has been an iconic landmark in Gqeberha since its opening in 2009. Built to facilitate matches for the 2010 Fifa World Cup, the stadium continues to be a shining example of possibility for Nelson Mandela Bay.

Since opening its doors, the stadium has hosted a variety of events.

Boasting international pedigree, where the Springboks have competed with Australia and Argentina on the field, the stadium has been home to The Southern Kings, and is now home to premier division side, Chippa United.

But sport events aren’t the only thing the stadium is home to.

The 2011 International Music Fest, the third annual Comedy Jam, the Nelson Mandela Bay Sport Summit, the 2017 Colour Run and the NMU Career Expo, have all been taken place at the NMB stadium.

During the festive season alone, the venue hosted the United Rugby Championship match between the DHL Stormers and Dragons on December 3 2022, the third annual E-Games Tournament on December 10, and there’s more to come.

The stadium will end the year with Ebubeleni Music Festival on December 30, for its 11th iteration. The festival will have acts from across the country and promises to be a memorable experience to cap off 2022.