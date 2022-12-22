Nelson Mandela Bay athlete with rare disease inspires in Abu Dhabi

A second-place finish overall at the inaugural World Triathlon Age-Group Aquabike World Championships still feels surreal for inspirational Nelson Mandela Bay athlete Bruce Campbell.
Clocking a time of one hour, 20 minutes and 23 seconds, Campbell, who has a rare disease called Pompe, was also the first to finish in his age group of 35-39 at the event in Abu Dhabi on November 26.
The 35-year-old qualified for the world champs at South African Triathlon Championships where he placed second in his age category.
He said his swimming background helped him gain a 15-second lead in the 1.5km swimming leg.
“The event was huge with so many incredible athletes from all over the world. Being the first Aquabike world champs event, I think many did not know what to expect,” Campbell said.
“I had trained hard and was hoping I could compete with the other athletes in my age group but I never expected that I would be anywhere near the front of the race.
“I come from a swimming background so I always know I will be towards the front end of the race out of the water. I came out first after the swim with a lead.
“I then started the bike conservatively and stuck to my exact planned power numbers, as I know everyone else would be going quite hard to try to catch me.
“After lap one of the bike, I could see my main competitors, three Brazilians and a Dutch athlete, gaining on me.
“So I focused on trying to hit a negative split for the second lap and go slightly harder for the second lap which many others wouldn’t have been able to do as they were chasing hard on lap one.
“I absolutely gave everything I had for the last 7km of the 40km bike leg.
“When I finished and they announced that I was the age group 35-39 world champ and second overall, I could not believe it at first and felt like I was dreaming as this is truly a dream come true after years of struggles with my health.”
Campbell said the main reason for competing at the world champs was to raise awareness for Pompe disease, which he has been living with.
Pompe disease is estimated to manifest in one of every 40,000 births. It is genetic, and often a fatal disorder that disables the heart and skeletal muscles.
Many are told that once diagnosed, it would be impossible to improve and get stronger.
“They said I will continue to deteriorate and get weaker, especially in my heart and lung muscles.
“I own Aspire LiveFit Coaching Academy and so I used my sports science knowledge to study and find different techniques or ways to assist my body in developing and very gradually over time I started to get a bit stronger.
“I have had some incredible feedback and messages from other people around the world who also have a rare disease and they have expressed how my perseverance in never giving up has truly inspired them to do more and push to get stronger against all odds.
“I shall continue to try to perform at whatever events I can afford to go to as this will help raise even further awareness for Rare Diseases SA,” he said.
Campbell said his next goal was to qualify again for the SA team in the 2023 edition of the world champs.
