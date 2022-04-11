Early B excited to be performing at the NMB Stadium in his hometown

The Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Stadium Autumn Music Explosion is set to be a homecoming of note for Gqeberha rapper and SA superstar, Early B.

“I’ll be returning to my hometown with a concert title that matches my performance,” he says.

“There will be an explosion of music and positivity on that stage.”

The NMB Stadium Autumn Music Explosion, which will take place live on Thursday, April 14, at 6pm, will headline SA rap icon Cassper Nyovest and include performances from a number of talented local DJs and rappers.

The event will be styled as a hybrid event, which offers you the option of viewing the concert online or in-person at the stadium.

The limited in-person tickets are selling at R150, with R100 tickets available for students. Online tickets cost R50.