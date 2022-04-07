NMB Stadium to host explosive night of hip-hop with Cassper Nyovest

The Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Stadium is setting the stage for an explosive night of hip-hop at the NMB Stadium’s Autumn Music Explosion.

The event, which takes place live on Thursday, April 14 2022 at 6pm, will headline SA superstar Cassper Nyovest and some of SA’s biggest DJs and rappers.

The line-up includes: Deejay Executive, Kevi Kev and Eastern Cape favourite, Early B. The event will be hosted by local songbird and MC, Thoko Makamba.

Known for bringing the hottest sport and live entertainment events to the metro, the NMB Stadium is excited to be hosting another hybrid event, which offers you the option of viewing the concert online or in-person at the stadium.

The stadium event will accommodate 1,500 socially distanced seats, and ticket holders are encouraged to come early for the standard Covid -19 protocol checks before entering the venue.

“We are excited to host the NMB Stadium Autumn Music Explosion and welcome all music enthusiasts to come and watch SA’s hottest talent live and exclusively at the stadium. Event-goers are encouraged to purchase their tickets early from Quicket to avoid disappointment, as there are limited seats available. The NMB Stadium looks forward to hosting the event. Let’s come out in numbers and enjoy a great evening with us,” says Phumulani Hlatshwayo, head of commercial at the NMB Stadium.

Buy your ticket today and enjoy the NMB Stadium Autumn Music Explosion from the comfort of your home, for only R50 at Quicket. Or purchase one of the limited in-person tickets, at R150 a person.

Visit www.quicket.co.za to purchase yours.

This article was paid for by Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.