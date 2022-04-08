Senate confirms Jackson as first Black woman on US Supreme Court

Biden hosted Jackson at the White House to watch the vote on television, posting on Twitter a selfie he took of them smiling after Senate acted.

“Judge Jackson's confirmation was a historic moment for our nation. We've taken another step towards making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honoured to share this moment with her,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

The two will make remarks on Friday at an event celebrating her confirmation.

Of the 115 people who have served on the Supreme Court since its 1789 founding, all but three have been white. It has had two Black justices, both men: Clarence Thomas, appointed in 1991 and still serving, and Thurgood Marshall, who retired in 1991 and died in 1993. Current Justice Sonia Sotomayor is the only Hispanic ever to serve.

Jackson will become the sixth woman justice ever. For the first time, four women will serve on the court together.

Presidential nominations to the Supreme Court have become a flashpoint in American politics. The court wields great influence in shaping American policy on hot-button issues including abortion, guns, voting laws, LGBT rights, religious liberty, the death penalty and race-based practices.

Before Jackson joins it, the Supreme Court is due to rule in major cases including one that could overturn the landmark 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide and another that could expand gun rights.

Democrat Raphael Warnock, one of the Senate's three Black members, said in the debate before the vote: “I'm the father of a young Black girl. I know how much it means for Judge Jackson to have navigated the double jeopardy of racism and sexism to now stand in the glory of this moment. ... Seeing Judge Jackson ascend to the Supreme Court reflects the promise of progress on which our democracy rests. What a great day it is in America.”

REPUBLICAN CRITICISM

Mitch McConnell, the Senate's top Republican, criticised Jackson in the debate, calling her the choice of the “radical left” and saying her “disturbing” judicial record included injecting personal policy biases in rulings and treating convicted criminals as gently as possible in sentencing.

Vice-president Kamala Harris, who became the first Black woman to hold that post after Biden selected her as his 2020 election running mate, presided over the vote.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted the country's legacy of slavery and past struggles to bring rights to women and Black Americans, adding: “Today we are taking a giant, bold and important step on the well-trodden path towards fulfilling our country's founding promise.”

During March confirmation hearings, Jackson said she would bring to the Supreme Court her life experiences and perspectives including time as a judge, a court-appointed lawyer for criminal defendants who could not afford an attorney, a member of a federal commission on criminal sentencing and “being a Black woman, lucky inheritor of the civil rights dream.”

Biden has aimed to bring more women and minorities and a wider range of backgrounds to the federal judiciary. Jackson's appointment fulfilled a pledge Biden made during the 2020 presidential campaign to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

The other women to have served on the Supreme Court include current Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Elena Kagan and Sotomayor, the retired Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020.

Biden appointed Jackson last year to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit after she spent eight years as a federal district judge. Like the three conservative justices appointed by Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump, Jackson is young enough to serve for decades in the lifetime job.

