Calyx hits the catwalk for charity breakfast

The Look Good ... Feel Better charity breakfast aimed at helping women with cancer will include a fashion show on Saturday October 13 at the Boardwalk Convention Centre.

Calyx Boutique will present dozens of garments from its new season and the dress code for the day is “dress your elegant best”.

“We will be showing high summer fashion ranging from frocks and resort wear to evening wear and natural fibres like linen and pure cottons,” Calyx owner Maryna Nortier said. “We will be launching our own new in-store label by Elizabeth Faber. Lizel [as she is fondly known] has been with Calyx for many years.”

She said other designers included Carol Zee and Lunar as well as imported labels such as Shanti and Talisman, both from Australia.

“It promises to be a fun and colourful morning, with the emphasis on women supporting women.”

The annual charity breakfast show is aimed primarily at raising funds for Look Good ... Feel Better, a global non-profit organisation catering for women (and men) facing all cancers with a focus on their emotional and social needs and wellbeing.

Through the organisation, its volunteers provide free beauty workshops through a network of hospitals and oncology units. These help patients to manage the appearance-related side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, in this way boosting their self image.

Since it began in 2004, the Look Good ... Feel Better workshops have reached more than 41,100 cancer patients in 36 venues across South Africa.

The morning will also include a presentation of the White Dress Project of Dr Gary Sudwarts, whose Fibroids Treatment Clinic has entered into a joint venture with Port Elizabeth-based Bay Radiology to launch The White Dress Project in this region.

The White Dress Project was launched in Cape Town and Johannesburg in September last year and is now now expanding to the Eastern Cape.

The project aims to offer life-changing medical interventions to women who have fibroids, which can cause bleeding, pain, anaemia and sometimes also curtail the opportunity to fall pregnant.

The breakfast is at 8.30 for 9am until noon and tickets are R350.