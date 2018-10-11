Black Coffee preaches the gospel of Mzansi in the UK
By now we know that Black Coffee is really the plug‚ having put on several local artists overseas‚ but he took it to another level this week when he appeared on BBC radio in the UK and punted several local artists.
The Africa Rising star was on DJ Target's BBC Radio 1Xtra show on Tuesday evening where he shared five of his favourite songs at the moment‚ including brand new tracks from SA acts Lemon & Herb and his mate Themba.
You'll remember Themba is the name Euphonik uses when he is overseas.
Black Coffee has been bumping the tracks throughout his summer World Tour.
@RealBlackCoffee rocking forthcoming @LemonnHerb single "Zulumke " in Morocco yesterday @theoasisfest 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦🇿🇦🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/FyjDbDnXrh— Lemon & herb (@LemonnHerb) September 17, 2018
Black Coffee said SA music has always been tops but with the digital area it is spreading and influencing genres around the world.
"It is that good. I have always felt that the music we have always been playing on our scene is amazing it is just that it did not have the ears. It didn't have platforms. It didn't have bigger clubs to support it. Now there are bigger platform and people are like 'Wow. Where is this coming from?' It has always been there."
He said he wanted to bring the whole of Mzansi with him.
"It is amazing to watch and my thought on it were always that it has to be bigger than me. I have to introduce everyone else so that it is not a Black Coffee thing. I love it when people say it is an African thing or it is a South African thing."
Drake was recently spotted in Vegas bumping along to Black Coffee during one of his shows.
Drake went to go watch Black Coffee play and jamming to Lemon&Herb song. Ok and Virgil is there also. pic.twitter.com/hmZcSlZP6S— Bulelani Mkula (@Mganu_) October 8, 2018
Levels‚ mchana!