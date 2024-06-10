KFC Add Hope dishes up a solution for Gqeberha children's home

Add Hope has raised R1bn since its inception in 2009. All funds are administered by the KFC Social Responsibility Trust, which distributes them to more than 130 partnering nonprofit organisations across SA, helping to feed more than 150,000 children — and in some instances, their families — every day.

ACVV Khayalethu Child and Youth Care Centre has been registered as a children’s home with the department of social development since 1996. They provide intervention programmes and alternative care for children at risk, specifically boys, between the ages of five and 18. The home has been a beneficiary of the Add Hope initiative for more than six years.

Feeding children every day eventually took its toll on the home's kitchen equipment, necessitating replacements. AKM Foods, as a KFC franchisee, stepped in with a solution. With the help of Rafi’s Appliances and Equipment, it sourced the ideal appliances for the home, including a gas stove, fridge and freezer.

“Without KFC Add Hope support, we would not have been able to give our boys the balanced meals they need,” says Marietjie van die Merwe, director of the ACVV Khayalethu Child and Youth Care Centre.

“We would also like to thank AKM Foods and Rafi’s for their support in allowing us to continue feeding [the children] great meals.”

This article was sponsored by AKM Foods.